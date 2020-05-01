HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Up 19.7% in April

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,200 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 562,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $33,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth $26,052,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,542,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,670,000 after buying an additional 215,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,840,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNI opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. HNI has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.51 million. HNI had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

