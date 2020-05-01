Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Stock Price Up 7.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.57, 24,373,406 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 12,138,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,406 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,064,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,060,000 after purchasing an additional 558,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,070,000 after purchasing an additional 248,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

