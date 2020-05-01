Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,618 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day moving average is $158.73. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

