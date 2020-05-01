Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $112,786,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,548,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $167.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $162.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

