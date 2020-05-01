Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth about $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,385,000 after buying an additional 796,604 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,168,000 after purchasing an additional 857,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,802,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $10.62 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

