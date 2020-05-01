Huntington National Bank Has $193,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14,029.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

HAL stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

