Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VO opened at $150.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

