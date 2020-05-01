Huntington National Bank Purchases 632 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.30.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $506,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,614,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,263. 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLM opened at $72.89 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.27.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.