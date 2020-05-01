Huntington National Bank Sells 137 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $71,290.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

