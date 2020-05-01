Huntington National Bank Sells 267 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $351.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.31 and its 200 day moving average is $289.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,187.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,169 shares of company stock worth $35,315,020. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.64.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

