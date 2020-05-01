Huntington National Bank Sells 539 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 260,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

