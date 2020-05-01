Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

A number of research firms have commented on MANH. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $70.94 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

