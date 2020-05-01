ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) versus International Money Express (OTCMKTS:IMXI) Head to Head Analysis

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get ICTS International alerts:

This table compares ICTS International and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A International Money Express 6.14% 58.31% 11.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICTS International and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $345.22 million 0.31 -$11.23 million N/A N/A International Money Express $319.60 million 1.06 $19.61 million $0.82 10.87

International Money Express has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICTS International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ICTS International and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 5 3 0 2.38

International Money Express has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 54.32%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than ICTS International.

Volatility and Risk

ICTS International has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Money Express beats ICTS International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services comprising agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, ground service equipment maintenance, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. In addition, the company develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions, including passenger screening systems; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Haarlemmermeer, the Netherlands.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ICTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.