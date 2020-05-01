Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Up 19.2% in April

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ideal Power stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Ideal Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.69.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

