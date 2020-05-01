IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFO opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $941,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,824,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $2,154,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,676.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 889,619 shares of company stock worth $64,337,882. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

