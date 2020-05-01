Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.07.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

