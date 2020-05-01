Insider Buying: Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Insider Acquires £150.15 in Stock

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) insider Katie Murray bought 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($197.51).

Shares of RBS opened at GBX 110.55 ($1.45) on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a one year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.27 ($2.81).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

