Insider Selling: Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) Insider Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) insider Martin Diggle sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11), for a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

SCLP stock opened at GBX 8.15 ($0.11) on Friday. Scancell Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $396,000.00 and a PE ratio of -6.79.

Get Scancell alerts:

Scancell (LON:SCLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Scancell

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.