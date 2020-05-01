Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $293.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,258.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.86.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

