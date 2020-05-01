Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 987 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 80.5% during the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,305 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 56.6% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.73. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

