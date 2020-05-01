Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IPL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.08.

TSE:IPL opened at C$11.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.80.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.83%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

