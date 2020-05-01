Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

