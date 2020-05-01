Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) rose 5.3% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $143.45 and last traded at $143.10, approximately 1,428,149 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,838,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.88.

The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.06.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

About Iqvia (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.