iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.61, but opened at $61.13. iRobot shares last traded at $60.29, with a volume of 3,458,329 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 3.82%. iRobot’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of iRobot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.32.

About iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

