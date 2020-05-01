iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Trimmed by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,342,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

