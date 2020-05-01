Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,054.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,909.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

