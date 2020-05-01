Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “CHF 100” Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 92 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 93.69.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

