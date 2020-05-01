John Hornby Sells 646,000 Shares of Luceco PLC (LON:LUCE) Stock

Luceco PLC (LON:LUCE) insider John Hornby sold 646,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £581,400 ($764,798.74).

Shares of LON LUCE opened at GBX 92.90 ($1.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.78. Luceco PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 154 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Luceco (LON:LUCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36 ($0.47) by GBX (28.30) (($0.37)). Analysts predict that Luceco PLC will post 1000 earnings per share for the current year.

LUCE has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Luceco in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Luceco from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

