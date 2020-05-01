Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 9.5% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $725,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $9,320,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.87 and a 200-day moving average of $140.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

