Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $150.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

