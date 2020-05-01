Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 245,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of KIQ stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Kelso Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

