KeyCorp Comments on Team, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Team in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Team’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on Team from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Team has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Team had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Team in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Team by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Team by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Team during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

In other Team news, CEO Amerino Gatti bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

