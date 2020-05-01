KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 55.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,177,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,470,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.