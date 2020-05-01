KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CSFB lifted their target price on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $109.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

