KeyCorp Weighs in on Aecom’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACM)

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Aecom in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aecom’s FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Aecom alerts:

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACM. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Aecom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.