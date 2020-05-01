KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $293.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.86.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

