Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$140.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$70.81 and a 12-month high of C$144.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 162.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$113.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$105.88.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

