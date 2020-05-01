L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,510,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 19,630,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in L Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after acquiring an additional 175,659 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in L Brands by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $46,414,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 74,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $11.89 on Friday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

