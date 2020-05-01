Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading 14.1% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares traded up 14.1% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.31, 4,357,665 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 2,219,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $27,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,892,000 after purchasing an additional 574,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 304,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,068,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

