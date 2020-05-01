LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LHC Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHCG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.18 and a 200 day moving average of $133.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,036 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 171,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

