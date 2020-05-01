Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.08. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$24.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.17.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linamar will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.87, for a total value of C$92,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,870,497.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

