Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,956,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

