Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 211.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $58,617,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $38,540,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NYSE:UGI opened at $30.18 on Friday. UGI Corp has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

