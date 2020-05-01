Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $649,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after buying an additional 1,008,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after buying an additional 987,178 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,586,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,047,000 after buying an additional 398,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $130.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

