Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $820,000 Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 37.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $131,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.35.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

