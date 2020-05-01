MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Down 8.7% in April

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

