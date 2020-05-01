MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -330.98. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$5.33 and a twelve month high of C$18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 84.83, a current ratio of 85.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.30.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$303,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,450,084.32.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.