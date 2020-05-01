Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Maple Gold Mines earned a daily sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Maple Gold Mines’ ranking:

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of Maple Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.14.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.