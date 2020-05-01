Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,714 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 591,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 684,405 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $3,072,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

