Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Up 11.2% After Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)’s share price rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $31.61, approximately 801,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,094,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

